Tori Spelling, 44, Thinking Of Having 6th Child Even After Last Life-Threatening Childbirth, Report

Tori Spelling is reportedly thinking about expanding her family with hubby Dean McDermott despite her recent meltdown and her close friends are worried that she’s taking on more than she can handle.

Tori Spelling, 44, already has five kids under the age of 11 with husband Dean McDermott, 51, but she’s thinking about having a sixth despite the mental and physical issues she’s had to deal with in the past, according to a source who spoke with Us Weekly. The actress almost died of placenta previa when she was pregnant with her fourth child, Finn, 5, and police recently showed up at Tori’s home after a 9-1-1 call was placed on Mar. 1, citing there was a female at the home with a possible mental illness. “Her friends and family are all very, very worried,” the source said. Although Tori wasn’t sent to a hospital at the time of the incident, many who know her best fear she could be close to having a breakdown and bringing another baby into the mix may not be a wise decision.

In addition to her health scares, Tori’s marriage with Dean has been an up and down roller coaster over the years, which is another reason those close to her think she should move on and get out of what seems like a toxic situation. “You would think the cheating, money problems and constant arguing would be enough for Tori to decide to divorce Dean, but she refuses to even discuss it,” the source continued. “Tori believes a divorce would label her as a failure. She is more concerned with perception than her own relationship. It’s just very sad.”

Tori and Dean’s troubles don’t end there, either. The couple are also reportedly having financial problems. “They have moved eight times in the last seven years and “are heavily in debt,” the source further revealed. “Tori has had enough of Dean’s moaning about not being a working actor and is demanding he get a real job to support their family.” With all the drama, it’s not wonder Tori would be having a difficult time getting through life in a calm and collected manner! We continue to wish her and her family well and hope they can get through this difficult time in the best way possible.