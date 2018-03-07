After Tommy Lee accused his son, Brandon of punching him, knocking him unconscious, a 911 call reveals Brandon allegedly had guns in his bedroom of the home where the attack took place.

When Brandon Thomas Lee, 21, allegedly punched and knocked out his father, Motley Crue drummer, Tommy Lee, 55, there were allegedly guns inside the residence where the attack took place, this according to a 911 call, obtained by HollywoodLife.com. On the call, Tommy’s fiancée, Brittany Furlan can be heard explaining to a 911 dispatcher what had happened between the father and son as she fights back tears. “My stepson and my fiancé got into a fight and pushed his father; And then he asked his son to leave and he wouldn’t leave and he punched him,” she said, adding that she locked herself and Tommy inside a bedroom. The 911 dispatcher then asked if there were weapons in the house, to which she replied, “My stepson has guns in his room and that’s why I’m freaked out. I just locked the door.”

“In his mouth he’s bleeding… he’s unconscious,” Furlan said in a panic, adding that Lee was in a lot of pain. “I cannot believe his son just punched him in the face,” she said. “Do you know what they’re arguing about?” the dispatcher asked. “His mom, [Pamela Anderson], because she got mad because he posted some photos of her …”

The emergency dispatcher instructed Furlan to help turn Tommy on his side to prevent him from choking on his blood. Luckily Furlan confirmed that Tommy had regained consciousness. Although the 911 operator said the paramedics were on their way, Tommy kept insisting in the background to cancel the request. After the fight, Tommy posted a photo of his busted lip, as seen in the above gallery.

As previously reported, Tommy and Brandon, who has apparently been living with his father part-time, got into a heated argument on the night of March 5 over a social media post by Tommy verbally attacking his ex, and Brandon’s mother, Pamela Anderson.

Tommy’s post, in the form of a tweet, read, “Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old sh-t but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention. Signed, ‘The Abuser’ (who she texts everyday & asks for me back).” Tommy was referring to Anderson’s interview with Piers Morgan.

Brandon allegedly claimed that Tommy was drunk and lunged at him and he punched his dad in self-defense, according to TMZ. However, the site says Tommy had a different story, which he posted online. Tommy posted Tuesday night a different version, saying, “My fiance and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me,” Tommy wrote, according to the site. “I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth.”