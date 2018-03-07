Tiny Drops It Like It’s Hot In Sexy Fishnets — No Wonder T.I. Is Hooked

Hot mama! Tiny Harris is flaunting her fab figure in a sexy new photo shoot. We’ve got the video where she’s rocking the hell out of fishnet stockings and a leather bodysuit.

Dayum! Tiny Harris is celebrating her best body ever after intense workouts have shaped her incredible hourglass figure. The 42-year-old did a photo shoot recently while dropping it like its hot in a leather bodysuit and sexy fishnet stockings. A pal shot a behind the scenes video of it and set it to her new single with Xscap3 called “Memory Lane.” No wonder hubby T.I. can’t get enough of this lady! Tiny works it in all kinds of seductive posts, flaunting her fit legs, perky booty and enviable cleavage in a biker’s jacket black leather zip front bodysuit. Whew, leather and fishnets! It’s definitely getting hot in here.

“Lost files from a photo shoot we did! ‘Memory Lane’ playing in the background off our new EP #HereForIt out on all digital outlets. If you don’t have it go support your girls & get yours!!” she captioned the video posted to her Instagram on March 7. Tiny’s long blonde locks are styled with waves and she absolutely owns her various looks for the camera. She even has fun in her down time when she’s playing with a burgundy fur wrap and shimmying along to her song. Her voice is just as brilliant as it was back in Xscape’s ’90s heyday and she’s clearly loving their triumphant comeback.

The group officially changed their handle from Xscape to Xscap3 on February 9 after Kandi Burruss, 41, left the band for the second time. They’re now a trio featuring he remaining members Tiny, La Tocha Scott, and Tamika Scott. The group just dropped their first EP Here For It on March 2nd and the six songs are fire! Even T.I. gave it a huge thumbs up, posting their cover art on his Instagram and writing “Congratulations to these Legendary Ladies on another solid body of work. 💪🏽 Y’all go get wit dey Drip 💧!!!!” What a proud husband he must be to see his amazing wife make such an incredible comeback after all those years away from the music biz.

If you want to check out Xscap3’s incredible new EP Here For It you can do so by clicking here.