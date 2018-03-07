‘This Is Us’ finale is going to feature a surprise guest — old Jack! The beloved character rises from the dead for Kate’s wedding in this new promo, but it’s not what you think.

Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) may be dead, but he’s still going to be a part of Kate’s big day. Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are getting married in the This Is Us season 2 finale, and the latest promo gives us a glimpse at what to expect. Old Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) come face-to-face in a poignant scene. Jack is sporting a gray goatee, gray hair, glasses, and a few wrinkles. “Where did the time go, Bec?” he asks Rebecca, who is near tears.

This has to be some kind of dream or hallucination, right? Fans learned how Jack died during the devastating Super Bowl episode. After saving the family in the house fire, Jack died of a heart attack at the hospital. The kids were just 17 years old when their father passed away. The Pearson family has spent the rest of their days missing him. Jack may be gone, but he hasn’t been forgotten.

Creator Dan Fogelman revealed that we will still be seeing Jack in the form of flashbacks, but he hasn’t ruled out bringing Jack back in other ways. No, he’s not going to rise from the dead, but there could be some wish fulfillment implemented on the show. “We play with a lot of things around time and memory and what could have been, so I think that’s definitely a possibility,” Dan told Glamour. “There’s a lot of emotions [about that idea] because if you’ve lost someone tragically, you dream about them a lot.”

One thing’s for sure, the This Is Us finale is going to make you cry all the tears. The final season 2 episode will air March 13 at 9 p.m. on NBC. Don’t worry, the show will be back in the fall. This Is Us has already been renewed for season 3!