‘The Bachelor’ Runner-Up Women: Where Are They Now?

‘The Bachelor’ has had a series of runner-up women who have gone on to do all kinds of various things. Let’s take a look at what the almost-winners are up to today!

The wild episode of The Bachelor on Mar. 5 left everyone shocked when Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin but then broke it off with her to try and make it work with runner-up Lauren Burnham. The emotionally-charged scene was pretty brutal for Becca and many followers are anfry that Lauren ended up with Arie, totally replacing his original choice. We’ve never seen a runner-up in this position at the end of the series before and it makes us think about all the other runner-up women in the previous seasons of the ABC series. Where did they end up after not getting the man? Let’s take a look at some of our favorite ladies in chronological order and see where they are now! SEE PICS OF THE RUNNER-UP WOMEN HERE!

Season one’s runner-up, Trista Rehn, who appeared on the show when it started in 2002 and ended up being the first Bachelorette on the ABC series spin-off show. She married the winner Ryan Sutter and the couple are still together and have two children. Season two’s runner-up, Brooke Smith, became a news anchor in Alabama and is married with two children. Kirsten Buschbacher was the third season’s runner-up and she went on to perform in an Off-Broadway production called Pieces (of Ass) while Season seven’s runner-up, Krisily Kennedy, now hosts and runs her own website called The Movie Chickk. Season nine’s Sadie Murray ended the show and became a successful television personality, stylist, and brand ambassador.

Season 12’s runner-up turned winner, Molly Malaney, is a radio host in Seattle and now lives with then bachelor, Jason Mesnick, and their two kids. Season 14’s Tenley Molzahn is currently engaged and works as a health coach while Lindsay Yenter from season 17 is a happily married teacher, mother and wife. Season 18’s Clare Crawley works as a hairstylist in Sacramento, CA and Season 19’s Becca Tilley runs a fashion and lifestyle blog. JoJo Fletcher from season 20 was famously dumped by bachelor Ben Higgins and chosen to be the next Bachelorette and is still engaged to her pick, Jordan Rodgers. Finally, season 21’s Raven Gates went on to appear on the reality series Bachelor in Paradise later the same year.

Since so many of the runner-up women have gone on to do interesting things and seem content with their lives, we’re pretty sure this season’s winner turned non-winner, Becca, will be just fine. In fact, she was announced the new Bachelorette on the Mar. 6 finale of The Bachelor so she definitely has another chance at love! As for runner-up, Lauren, well she is set to walk down the aisle with Arie!