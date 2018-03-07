‘The Bachelor’: Jade & Tanner Have Crucial Advice For Arie & Lauren If They Want To Wed

Are you worried about Arie and Lauren making it down the aisle after that controversial ‘Bachelor’ finale? Jade and Tanner Tolbert have some advice for them!

We’re still not over that scandalous Bachelor finale on March 6, when Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, proposed to Becca Kufrin, 27, before dumping her and going back to his runner-up Lauren Burnham, 26. Oh, and did we mention he then propose to Lauren during the After The Final Rose special? He did, and now, fans are doubting whether or not Arie and Lauren will ever make it down the aisle. Fortunately for them, Jade and Tanner Tolbert, who hooked up on Bachelor In Paradise and have since gotten married and birthed a child, presented some great advice the newly engaged couple should follow if they hope to tie the knot one day soon.

“My biggest advice has always been to just jump all in right away, and not try to do the distance thing. That was key for us — Jade up and moved and committed to it, and jumped in the pool with two feet and that was it. I feel like it’d be really hard if you didn’t do that because there are so many other distractions in life. If you’re going to do it, don’t do it half-assed,” Tanner EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Sounds like good advice, right? Thus far, Arie and Lauren seem to be taking the right steps, as they told Jimmy Kimmel that Lauren is already moving to Arizona to be with Arie. So maybe they’ll make it after all!

And if a wedding is on the horizon, Arie may want to take some more advice from Tanner — advice on getting in shape for the big day. This past January, Tanner started working on his fitness with the help of Nutrisystem. And guess what? He’s already lost 16 pounds and he loves the results he’s gotten from using Nutrisystem — so much so, in fact, that he’s going to keep going with it. “He’s going from dad bod to hot bod,” Jade told us.