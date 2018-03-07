‘Bachelor’: Arie’s Bad Boy Past Exposed As Mugshot Resurfaces After Finale — See Pic

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s mugshot has just surfaced hinting at his wild past! Check out the photo!

Following The Bachelor‘s Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s surprise proposal to Lauren Burnham, 25, on the After the Final Rose special, all the dirt in Arie’s past is coming out! And now his mugshot from Oct. 2008 has surfaced, via the Daily Mail. It was taken after he was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Scottsdale, Arizona. He had been ticketed for that exact same offense one month prior as well. The images show a despondent Arie with long, messy hair. A far cry from the charming TV star. See more photos of Arie and Lauren right here!

And, this is just the latest in the not-so-flattering information that has surfaced regarding Arie. Immediately after his engagement, several of his exes began telling their stories, painting a troubling image of Arie’s problems with monogamy and commitment. “I hate to say I told you so butttt….,” an ex named Sydney Stempfley, 26, tweet after he dumped Becca Kufrin, 26, only to propose to Lauren. “The show would be perfect for @ariejr up until it comes to choosing just one.” Ouch. And she wasn’t alone!

Another ex named Jenna Jones tweet and later deleted: “He continued auditioning behind my back.” She also said he’s “a dude who claims to be a hopeless romantic but forever cheats on and does despicable wrongs to women.” Wow! Sadly, the shadiness doesn’t end there. In the show, he told Lauren about an ex with whom he had a miscarriage. He claims she said, “When you come home, I won’t be here.” However, the woman herself, Cassie Harshman, tells a very different story.

“He was with me in the doctor’s office when we found out about the miscarriage,” she told Life and Style. “It didn’t happen at all the way he portrayed it. At all! The miscarriage was the beginning of the end but it was a long breakup. It wasn’t his story to tell. It’s so disrespectful. It’s very painful to see one of the worst experiences of my life played out on TV. That he would use this while cameras are rolling, with someone he barely knows, to garner sympathy, is just really sad.” Wow! Our question is: Will Arie and Lauren even make it to the altar?!