Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima: Why Sofia Richie Is ‘Hoping’ They Won’t Split

Sofia Richie, 19, was on edge as well. Kourtney Kardashian , 38, and Younes Bendjima , 24, gave fans a breakup scare on March 5 when she suddenly went missing on Instagram and his account went private — At the same time. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s Instagram was temporarily deleted, and when she returned to IG, she wasn’t following her boyfriend. However, soon after her return, Kourtney followed Younes, reassuring fans that they were still together. While many fans were worried they had split,, 19, was on edge as well.

Now that Sofia is dating Kourt’s ex and baby daddy, Scott Disick, 34, she has to keep a sharp eye on what goes on since Scott is notorious for running back to Kourt. So, you can only imagine how worried Sofia was when reports claimed Kourt and Younes had split. “ Sofia is hoping that Kourtney and Younes never split,” a source close to the young model tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She would hate to see Kourtney and Younes split and then Scott try to reconcile with Kourtney on a rebound. Sofia has been enjoying her time with Scott, and as long as Kourtney stays with Younes , Sofia feels that Kourt poses no threat to her happiness with Scott,” the insider adds.

Sofia and Scott have been romantically linked since May 2017, therefore she feels secure with him and their relationship. However, the source says, she only feels their relationship is a bit “unstable” when Scott spends time with Kourtney because of their shared children — Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. “ It is clear to Sofia that Scott still has a lot of strong emotions and a real connection with Kourtney . Sofia is hoping Kourtney ‘s latest social media action is no indication of any problems with Younes, because she’s really fallen hard for Scott.” The insider continued, “She doesn’t want to lose him to Kourtney .”

Scott and Sofia were first romantically linked in May 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival. Ever since, their relationship has gotten pretty serious, and they’ve vacationed all around the world together.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Younes were very private about their romance, until late 2017 when they started to share photos with each other on social media. The pair first laid eyes on one another while in Paris at Fashion Week, when Kim Kardashian, 37, was robbed at gunpoint. Kourtney and Younes were out at a club with friends when Kourtney got the call about Kim. Kourtney explained that although she had just met Younes, he stood by her side through the traumatic ordeal. And, well, the rest is was history.