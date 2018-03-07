Scott Disick Unfollows Sofia Richie After Kourtney Kardashian Unfollows Her BF — Did They Split?

What is going on!? Scott Disick just unfollowed GF Sofia Richie on Instagram after his ex Kourtney Kardashian did the same with BF Younes Bendjima!

We want answers! Scott Disick, 34, just unfollowed his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie! This startling decision comes just days after his ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, 38, unfollowed her own significant other Younes Bendjima, 24! However, she took it a step further and (briefly) deleted her account! As for Scott, is this some sly gesture designed to win Kourt back?! Head here for loads more images of Younes and Kourtney together in recent months!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans will remember that, on the latest episode, Kim Kardashian, 37, mentioned that Younes and Kourtney were going through some “messy drama” at the time. Immediately after the episode aired, Younes supposedly unfollowed her — and she did the same! WTF! And, now Scott is following suit! Although, according to our insiders, Lord Disick’s behavior is hardly surprising. From what we’re hearing, he’s crazy jealous of Younes and would drop Sofia to be with Kourtney again in a New York minute!

dancing by the moon A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 4, 2018 at 1:46pm PST

An insider close to Scott previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY “that Kourtney unfollowing Younes on social media is the beginning of the end for Kourtney and her boy toy. Scott has never stopped loving Kourtney and he always will… If it turns out Kourtney is single again you can bet that Scott will ghost Sofia and start spending more time at home with Kourt and the kids. As much fun as Scott has been having with Sofia, he still loves Kourt very much and would love to put his family back together.” Could Scott’s actions be the beginning of the end?