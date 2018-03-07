News
Hollywood Life

Scott Disick Unfollows Sofia Richie After Kourtney Kardashian Unfollows Her BF — Did They Split?

REX/Shutterstock
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie leave Nobu in Malibu, CA. The couple left the trendy restaurant in a white BMW i8. Pictured: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Ref: SPL1663711 240218 Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* 19 year old model, Sofia Richie allegedly appears to be seen drinking what may be red wine while on a double date with Scott Disick at Tosconova restaurant in Calabasas. A different angle on the table also shows that there were four glasses of a dark red drink on the table, one for each person. The said glasses on the table were clearly a much larger than the water glasses and each contained a drink. In California, Sofia will need to wait another three years before she can legally drink, or smoke. Luckily Scott, who enjoyed a glass, was smart to let his bodyguard take the wheel of his Mercedes SUV as they exited the parking lot. Pictured: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 28 JANUARY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.

What is going on!? Scott Disick just unfollowed GF Sofia Richie on Instagram after his ex Kourtney Kardashian did the same with BF Younes Bendjima!

We want answers! Scott Disick, 34, just unfollowed his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie! This startling decision comes just days after his ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, 38, unfollowed her own significant other Younes Bendjima, 24! However, she took it a step further and (briefly) deleted her account! As for Scott, is this some sly gesture designed to win Kourt back?! Head here for loads more images of Younes and Kourtney together in recent months!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans will remember that, on the latest episode, Kim Kardashian, 37, mentioned that Younes and Kourtney were going through some “messy drama” at the time. Immediately after the episode aired, Younes supposedly unfollowed her — and she did the same! WTF! And, now Scott is following suit! Although, according to our insiders, Lord Disick’s behavior is hardly surprising. From what we’re hearing, he’s crazy jealous of Younes and would drop Sofia to be with Kourtney again in a New York minute!

dancing by the moon

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

An insider close to Scott previously told  HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY “that Kourtney unfollowing Younes on social media is the beginning of the end for Kourtney and her boy toy. Scott has never stopped loving Kourtney and he always will… If it turns out Kourtney is single again you can bet that Scott will ghost Sofia and start spending more time at home with Kourt and the kids. As much fun as Scott has been having with Sofia, he still loves Kourt very much and would love to put his family back together.” Could Scott’s actions be the beginning of the end?