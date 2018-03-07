Scott Disick Trolling Kourtney Over Drama With Younes: He’s ‘Living For This’

Scott Disick STILL isn’t over Kourtney Kardashian! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he’s hoping she breaks up with Younes Bendjima.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, had fans shook when she deactivated her Instagram and unfollowed her beau Younes Bendjima, 24, on March 5. And although they’ve since rekindled, not everyone is too thrilled about their reunion. Word has it, Scott Disick, 34, is giving her hell over her social media scene. “Scott is living for this drama, all he wants is for them to break-up. Then he will feel like he won. And, he’s not missing his chance to give Kourtney a hard time over this. He’s been making snide comments to her and her sisters about how Kourtney’s going to be single soon. He even sent out a group chat to the whole family about how he was taking bets on when Kourtney and Younes were gonna be ‘dunzo.’ It was just joke, but of course it infuriated Kourtney. She’s so mad at Scott right now, a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! Poor Kourt, right?

Scott wanting Kourtney and Younes to split is certainly concerning. After all, he does have a girlfriend. What about Sofia Richie? Just last week, Scott and his model love were spotted at Nobu Malibu and appeared to be in good spirits. And before that, the lovebirds took a romantic trip to Mexico where they packed on loads of PDA. We can only hope that Kourt’s drama hasn’t caused any trouble in paradise for Sofia and Scott. But, to Scott’s defense we can understand why he can’t get over his ex. As many of you know, Scott and Kourt dated for almost a decade and have three children together– Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick. They have a lot of history!

As much as we hate to admit it, it might be time for “The Lord” to move on. After watching the season finale of KUWTK, it’s clear Kourtney is in love. The reality TV star was launching her PrettyLittleThing collection when Younes showed up out of the blue! Kourt was thrilled, and the two shared a passionate kiss. So cute, right?