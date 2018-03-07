Rob Kardashian: He’s Finally Over Blac Chyna & Ready To Be a Better Man For Someone New

Rob Kardashian is ready to put his rocky past with Blac Chyna behind him and use the lessons he learned from their relationship for a healthier chance with someone new. Get EXCLUSIVE details.

Rob Kardashian, 30, wants to find love again and this time, he hopes to do it the right way. After a rough romance with ex Blac Chyna, 29, who is also the mother to his daughter, Dream, 1, he’s had enough of the drama and is hoping to leave it all behind. “Lots of emotions have gone through Rob dealing with Blac because he absolutely adored her,” a source close to Rob EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “But now that time has passed, he is still very happy that Dream was the result of their time together but he no longer has any emotional or physical attraction to her and is happy that he can finally look forward to pursuing relationships and falling in love with another. He is looking forward to falling in love again and learning from his mistakes that he made while with Blac. He feels he can be a better man with someone new without any baggage attached.”

While Rob’s ready to move on, it seems that Blac has already done so. She has recently been making headlines for being romantically linked to YBN Almighty Jay, 18, and they seem pretty happy together. The model is known for partying and showing off her good times on social media. Rob, on the other hand, has been keeping things low-key since their split but it’s good to know he’s finally willing to step back into the dating scene and find someone nice.

While he searches for that special girl, Rob can keep himself busy with little Dream, who he co-parents with Blac. He can also enjoy time with his two new nieces, Chicago West and Stormi Webster, who were both born this year.

We look forward to Rob finding someone who suits him well and hope he can walk into the future on good terms with Blac for the sake of little Dream. Here’s to all turning out for the best!