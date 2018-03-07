Ricky Martin Reacts To Olympian Gus Kenworthy’s Invitation For Fourway: ‘We Will Definitely Connect’

OMG! Did Ricky Martin just agree to some type of flirty invitation from freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy!? Check out this exchange and decide for yourself!

Just in case you didn’t watch the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, everyone on hand was looking amazing! However, 2 celebrities and their significant others didn’t spend enough time together at the star-studded event — and one of them wasn’t happy about it! Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, 26, posted a “missed connection” on Craigslist lamenting not getting to spend much time with Ricky Martin, 46, and his husband Jwan Yosef, 33! Head here for more photos of the American athletes who competed in Korea at the Winter Olympics!

The post is titled “Living La Vida Lonely,” which is absolutely amazing. “Us: We were wearing black Ralph Lauren tuxedos, mine had little cowboys on it,” Gus wrote, referring to himself and his boyfriend Matt Wilkas, via Queerty. “You: You were also both wearing tuxedos because… well, because it was the Oscar’s and everybody does. You and your husband stood out though. Partly because you’re both gorgeous but also because you’re literally @ricky_martin & @jwanyosef. The four of us chatted and laughed but then, sadly, got separated in the chaos of the Oscar’s. My bf and I searched for you both for the rest of the night but never found you again. In town for a week. Let’s connect.” Awww!

So many missed connections never get much of an answer, however when celebrities are involved, the odds are pretty good that they”ll get the message! Ricky visited The Talk on Tuesday, March 6, where he was briefed on the flirty note! And after reading it, the singer happily admitted that Gus’ missed connection was “clever,” “cute” and “special.”

Then he said, “I mean, he’s a national hero give me a break. Are we flattered? Yes we are. It’s one of those things… you hang and you have a great time and you meet so many people…” And then her turned to the camera with a thumbs up, “And we’ll definitely connect. I love you, brother.” Naturally, Gus responded with this amazing tweet: “*clears schedule for the rest of the week*” Okay, these 2 couples need to get together!