Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Baby Bump In Tight Minidress & Kim Rocks Bra For Family Softball Day

Taking to the softball field pregnant, Khloe Kardashian sported a skintight LBD. Meanwhile, in the outfield, Kim showed off her tiny waist in a bra. See the wild pics!

Trading in their heels for sneakers, the Kar-Jenners enjoyed a family sports day on March 6 in LA. Khloe Kardashian, 33, showed up to the softball field at 8-months pregnant rocking a body-hugging black dress, and her baby bump looked bigger than ever! While, based off pictures, it doesn’t seem like Khloe actually participated in the game, Kim Kardashian, 37, had a prominent role in the outfield. Wearing a catcher’s mitt, the selfie queen had on gray sweatpants and a tiny sports bra — not the most practical softball attire, but she sure looked good! Click here to see pics of pregnant Khloe in tight dresses.

The outing was being filmed for the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and we love how Khloe joined in on the fun even though she’s just a few weeks out from giving birth. In addition to her clingy LBD, Khloe wore a thin black duster, oversized shades, and black Yeezy sneakers. Is it just us, or is KoKo’s maternity style always on POINT? Kim’s ensemble was a bit more on the daring side, as she showed off her whittled-down waist and toned arms. Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kris Jenner, 62, we also in attendance for the family fun day. Kourt and Kendall definitely looked ready to play ball, as they donned more practical athletic outfits than their sisters.

Kourtney had on tight shiny blue pants and a long-sleeved t-shirt, while Kenny rocked shorts and a long-sleeved Adidas workout top. Momager Kris was dressed in head-to-toe Adidas accompanied by a Louis Vuitton purse. While friends of the fam, Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen came by for some outdoor exercise, new mom Kylie Jenner, 20, was noticeably missing from the activities. We don’t blame her though as she’s currently on a romantic vacay with baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, in Miami.