Paris Jackson Slams Fans For Lightening & Darkening Her Skin In Pics: ‘I Am What I Am’

Paris Jackson has a message for her followers: please stop editing her skin tone when editing her pics! She’s devastated that people think it’s okay to lighten or darken her skin. See her tweet here.

Michael Jackson‘s daughter, Paris Jackson, has been running into a problem with some overenthusiastic, and misguided fans. They’ve taken it upon themselves to edit photos of the model, which she doesn’t mind, but they’re photoshopping her skin tone at the same time. What? Why would they do such a thing? Paris politely called out the culprits on Twitter, telling them how inappropriate their actions are.

“i appreciate everything y’all make for me, i enjoy every single edit i see,” Paris tweeted on March 7. “but please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white. and please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. i am what i am. i’m aware of what i look like and i finally happy with it..”

Tell ’em, Paris! It’s incredibly offensive to alter someone’s skin tone in photos, and frankly, racist. Paris declined to name any of the specific people (or potentially outlets) that messed with her pics. She also didn’t share any edited photos, but this came straight after the Oscars, so potentially some red carpet pics especially irked her. She just sent out the general warning. Because this could be a particularly sensitive topic for beautiful Paris, considering the criticism and scrutiny her father faced about his own skin color and identity. Michael suffered from vitiligo and was accused of using skin bleaching creams for decades before his passing. Hopefully, the people doing this to her pics hear her pleas and stop what they’ve been doing.