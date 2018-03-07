Pamela Anderson Furious With Tommy Lee: Blames Him For Not Being A Better Father To Brandon

Pamela Anderson livid at ex husband Tommy Lee for his alleged fight with their son Brandon. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s so upset that it’s playing out in public.

Fans never would have known that there was any family drama going on with rocker Tommy Lee, 55, if he hadn’t made his alleged fight with son Brandon, 21, into a public spectacle. His ex-wife and Brandon’s mother Pamela Anderson, 50, is absolutely heartbroken over the entire situation. “Pam is a nervous wreck and furious over her family fighting. It breaks her heart to see Brandon and Tommy not getting along and she blames him for not being a better dad. He is supposed to be the older, wiser, more mature parent in the situation and Pam can’t believe what a mess Tommy has created,” a source close to the blonde bombshell tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It makes things worse that Tommy is sharing the struggle on social media. Pam is trying to calm the whole situation down but it’s hard because she feels partly to blame for Tommy’s argument with Brandon. However, Pam doesn’t know what really went down inside Tommy’s house that night, but she wishes Tommy would step-up, be a better father and make things right with his son instead of getting the cops involved,” our insider adds.

We would have had no idea there were problems between father and son until Tommy took to both Twitter and Instagram on March 6 to call out his son for allegedly hitting him. The Motley Crue drummer posted an IG photo showing off a giant fat lip with dried blood lining his mouth and pointed the finger at the young model. “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son.” he wrote in the caption. So many fans attacked him in the comments for making such a private situation into a public drama that he later deleted the post.

From the details of a 911 call on the night of March 5, Tommy allegedly got knocked out cold as his fiancée Brittany Furlan, 31, told an operator that he was bleeding and unconscious and that her “stepson” was the culprit. She also explained that the alleged fight was over negative things that the rocker posted about Pam on social media that got Brandon so upset. While she was on the phone Tommy came to and told her he didn’t want paramedics and cops to come, but they were already on the way. The LA County Sheriff’s Department took down a report about a possible battery, but Tommy hasn’t pressed charges yet.

