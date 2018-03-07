God Appears On ‘Stephen Colbert’ & Gives Oprah The Sign She Wanted To Run For President

Oprah Winfrey received a sign from above telling her to run for President, but will she listen?!

At last! Oprah Winfrey might run for President after all. Well, maybe. As you may recall, Oprah explained to PEOPLE Magazine that there was only one thing that would make her consider moving to The White House. “God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it,” Oprah said. Turns out, God’s been listening to our prayers because he made a surprise visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to give Oprah one final push. After discussing her many reasons for not running, Oprah and Stephen Colbert were cut off by the man above himself. “God,” who was projected on to a screen on the ceiling, excitedly explained that he’s a huge fan of Oprah, which stirred the audience and Oprah into a frenzy. So funny, right?

Stephen then asked God, if he has anything else to ask the Wrinkle In Time actress, and he of course told her to run for President. And before Oprah could think twice, he changed into epic Oprah2020 merch. Unfortunately, Oprah wasn’t moved by the sign, and stood by her decision to not run. “It’s not something I’ve never seen myself doing… Everything’s going to be okay,” she said in reference to today’s political climate. I guess it’s time to give up, but Stephen definitely gets an A for effort. Following God’s convincing encounter, he urged Oprah to include the Bible in her book club. “I’m working on it!” Oprah laughs. What a sweet episode!

TONIGHT: Even God is looking to @Oprah for some divine intervention in 2020. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/YUbYoIYqvv — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 7, 2018

Ever since Oprah’s chilling Golden Globes Award Speech on Jan. 7, fans have been urging her to run. That night, Oprah became the first black woman to take home the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and moved everyone in the audience to tears. Her words were so uplifting and powerful it was hard not to picture her in a leadership position. However, it looks like it’s time to accept the fact that the former talk show host is just not up for it. To her defense, Oprah has been an influential figure throughout her entire career, and it’s clear she will keep it up with or without a POTUS title.