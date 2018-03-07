National Cereal Day: Hailee Steinfeld & More Stars Loving Themselves A Bowl Of Breakfast Goodness

Happy National Cereal Day! Yes, that’s a thing and it’s today, March 7th. To celebrate, we’ve rounded up photos of your favorite celebs chowing down on a bowl of the delicious breakfast food!

Hailee Steinfeld, known cereal enthusiast, took her love for the treat to new extremes on March 6 with the help of Kellogg’s. The brand hosted a National Cereal Day Eve celebration at the Kellogg’s NYC, complete with cereal-centric snacks and drinks. The party at the largest cereal café in the country included mixes by DJ Flipside, ginormous cereal boxes suspended from the ceiling, a photo booth with cereal-themed party favors, colorful confetti, and a giant disco “bowl” which lit up at the stroke of midnight. Cool, right? That’s not all! At around 11:30 pm, the Pitch Perfect 2 actress came out on stage to perform her hit songs, “Most Girls,” “Starving,” “Let Me Go,” “Love Myself.” She also surprised fans with a cover of Lauv‘s “I Like Me Better.” Right before midnight, she and the crowd counted down the clock with Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam. It was a cereal lover’s dream.

But if you missed out on the fun at Kellogg’s NYC, there’s still plenty of time to enjoy National Cereal Day. Grab a bowl of your favorite cereal, add some milk, and click through the gallery above to see all the celebs who also love to treat themselves with Froot Loops or Special K. Then head to Kellogg’s NYC between 8 am EST to 6 pm EST — if you’re one of the first 1,000 people to buy a bowl, you’ll get a free box of cereal! Happy National Cereal Day!