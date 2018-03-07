‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview: Amber Portwood Flips After Her Own Family Calls Her A ‘Fame Wh*re’

Things are full of drama already on ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition’, especially in this EXCLUSIVE preview that shows Amber Portwood already at war with her loved ones.



Amber Portwood, 27, is back on a brand new version of Marriage Boot Camp, this time it’s called Family Edition. In this EXCLUSIVE clip provided to HollywoodLife, Amber snaps after her then-fiance, Matt Baier, has a laugh at the license plate on their mini van. What does it say? “16_4Life,” followed by “Adulting Is Hard” and a bumper sticker that reads, “Fame Wh*re”. Ouch. Amber’s response? “Go f–k yourself,” she tells Matt. A moment later we see her talking to Mob Wives star Renee Graziano about the bumper sticker. “I’ve never done another show aside from mine,” she tells her.

Unfortunately for Amber it seems that maybe Renee isn’t on her side. In a diary video, one of Renee’s sisters tells the camera, “If the bumper sticker fits, wear it.” So is Renee her friend or foe? And who even picked out the license plates and bumper sticks anyway? Amber is there not only with Matt but also her mother, Tonya, which should certainly make things interesting. Here’s to hoping we find out the answers to these questions soon when Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition premieres Friday, March 9 at 9/8c on WEtv! Amber and Renee will be joining Brandi Glanville, rapper Jim Jones and his fiancee, Chrissy Lampkin.