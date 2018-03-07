Mariah Carey Doesn’t ‘Give A Damn’ About The Grammys: ‘I Got Screwed’ Over The Years

Ouch! Mariah Carey slammed the Grammys in her ‘V Magazine’ interview. Check it out!

The Queen has spoken! In a recent interview with V Magazine, Mariah Carey, 47, opened up about life in the music industry. And, what she had to say about the Grammy Awards might shock you. “In the music business, if you care about the Grammys and submitting your stuff before a certain time frame, you want a single out in the summer, and then you want to have your record [out] before the deadline, which has changed. Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn,” Mariah said. And before you write her off as bitter, the “We Belong Together” singer has quite a few trophies.

“I mean, I have five Grammys. That’s cute. There’s people that have been doing this half the time that have twice as many. I won two Grammys the first year I started, but after that, [the Grammys] are like, ‘We don’t go with the people that are selling a lot of records and are popular; we’re gonna go the opposite way.’ So, I got screwed out of certain years,” Mariah continued. Interesting, right? We totally have to give it to her, in today’s society it’s hard to stay on top, but Mariah has managed to do so all while staying true to herself. Plus, she’s a mother too! Mariah has two adorable kids with comedian Nick Cannon— Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon. And just when you thought she might be taking a step back, we’ve learned she’s back in the studio.

“I’m kind of restarting, and I’m working with Roc Nation now, so that’s great. I had a really incredible meeting– just musical, good meeting of the minds– with Jay Brown, Jay-Z and Tyran Smith. We all just kind of threw some ideas around, so we’re starting from the musical place rather than, like, what’s the hook? It’s gotta be done that way,” Mariah added. Well, we’re so here for new music from Mariah. Anything she makes is a hit. After all, we’re still singing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” over a decade later.