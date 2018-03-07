Arie & Lauren Reveal Wedding Details: When Is It & Will It Be Televised?

‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham just got engaged, and they’re already planning their wedding! They’re spilling major details about their big day!

“We’ve already been planning it, even before the engagement,” Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, told PEOPLE about his wedding to Lauren Burnham, 26. “We want to do it quickly!” The couple revealed that the wedding will happen this year, and they’re considering a televised wedding! “We’re so ready for this,” Arie said. Arie popped the question to Lauren with a stunning 3.5 carat Neil Lane diamond on the second night of the After the Final Rose special on March 6.

Arie and Lauren have been together since Jan. 2018, after Arie broke off her engagement to Becca Kufrin, 27, who is now the new Bachelorette. Shortly after dumping Becca, Arie went to Lauren’s house and asked for a second chance. Even though he broke her heart in Peru, Lauren quickly took Arie back. The rest is history! Arie’s breakup with Becca was filmed and shown to millions on After the Final Rose. Arie was at the center of major controversy for how he handled his split with Becca, but it was all in the name of true love.

Lauren revealed on After the Final Rose that she plans to move to Arizona to be with Arie. They also said they’re planning to get out of the country for a while to just focus on their relationship. Arie was also on Good Morning America to discuss the dramatic season. “I think last night, you can see that Lauren and I are very happy, and Becca is going to be the new Bachelorette,” Arie said on March 7. “I’m very happy for her in that. I feel like there is a happy ending to this story. I’m very happy.” Congratulations, Lauren and Arie!