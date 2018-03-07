Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: The Big Clue That May Prove He’s Moving In With Her

Kylie Jenner’s dream palace is still under construction in Hidden Hills, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on the clue that BF Travis Scott could be calling the place home.

Kylie Jenner has owned several estates in Hidden Hills, and is now building the ultimate compound to her exact specifications in the posh area. A new change in construction plans could signal that boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, might be moving in to share the place with Kylie, 20, and their five-week-old daughter Stormi Webster. “Kylie currently building her ultimate dream home and there are some sudden design changes being talked about that have everyone convinced Travis is going to be living there too. She had zero plans for a recording studio originally but now she’s asked for a redesign with a studio added. It’s pretty obvious to everyone that she’d only be doing this for one person, Travis,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s got everyone buzzing, like it’s a sign that he’s going to officially move in with her and Stormi. Of course it could just be a sweet surprise for him,” our insider adds. Travis has his own place in the Hollywood Hills, but a recording studio at Kylie’s new mansion would at the very least mean the rapper is going to be spending more time there with his girlfriend and their daughter. This way if he’s holding Stormi and gets some creative energy or inspiration from his little one, he can immediately hit the studio and lay down the bars!

Kylie’s new crib is going to be mind-blowing. In building plans submitted in December of 2017, she’s going to have 9,187 square feet of first floor space with an additional 5,304 square feet on the second floor. She’s also going to have two massive garages for her luxury motor vehicle collection — which now includes a rare $1.3 million Ferrari that Travis reportedly gave her as a push present. The palace will also include a cabana, swimming pool and plenty of outside entertaining space including nearly 2,000 feet of covered porches. The lip kit maven can sure afford it as her cosmetics empire was already estimated at a whopping $420 million, which mom Kris Jenner, 62, revealed to our sister site Women’s Wear Daily in August of 2017. She’s on track to become the famous family’s first billionaire!

For now, Travis and Kylie still maintain separate residences, but are actively co-parenting Stormi as her primary home is with Kylie in Hidden Hills.