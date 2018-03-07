Kylie Jenner’s back on Instagram, sharing pictures of her rocking one tracksuit after another. So, this begs the question: between her, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, who wore it best?

Tracksuits – they’re not just for working out. Actually, have Kim Kardashian, 37, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, or Kylie Jenner, 20, hit the gym while ever wearing a tracksuit? It seems the physically fit Kardashian-Jenner clan prefers the “leisure” aspect of the athleisure outfit, especially when it comes to taking pictures. One of Kylie’s first posts after her self-imposed social media exile, due to her pregnancy, showed her in a wine-colored Adidas tracksuit. She was feeling herself as she sat behind the wheel, probably happy that she was able to be back online.

Her tracksuit trend continued on March 1, when she posed with baby Stormi. While cradling her newborn, Kylie posed in a fashionable tracksuit by Alexander Wang. Kylie fans were floored by her flawless fans, while Stormi stans were amazed with how cute Kylie’s daughter looked. How long will it be before Kylie and Stormi appear in matching tracksuits? Will Kim get new baby Chi West a similarly matching suit of her own?

Speaking of moms and tracksuits, Kourt seems to rock the outfit whenever she’s running errands with her kids. She wore a black tracksuit when taking daughter Penelope Disick, 5, to a June 2017 paint class. Oh, Kourt is quite the fan of the zip-up crop top variation, as she wore that velour tracksuit while going on a coffee run in May that year, according to In Style. She also threw on a pair of white track pants when celebrating Cinco de Mayo. She also has a similar burgundy tracksuit, which she wore at the start of 2017. She even posed with Kylie and Khloe Kardashian, 33, as they all wore burgundy that day.

Speaking of Khloe, she’s also loves herself a tracksuit. She seemed to mirror Kim’s style in Jan. 2017, wearing a black Adidas tracksuit a day after Kim rocked the outfit while visiting Dubai. While the vote is among Kim, Kylie and Kourt, could KoKo be the real Kardashian tracksuit Queen? And where does Kendall Jenner rate in all this? It’s so hard to choose! Better look through all the pictures before casting a vote, right?