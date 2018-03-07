Kylie Jenner ‘Living Her Best Life’: Feeling Sexy Again With Her Body Back Where She Wants It

Kylie Jenner’s bouncing back from the toll that pregnancy took on her body and feeling sexier than ever! Find out what Travis Scott’s doing to make her feel like an absolute queen when she works out.

Kylie Jenner had her precious daughter, Stormi Webster, just about a month ago, but her body is back to be bangin’. From what we saw from her pregnancy video, Kylie still looked absolutely radiant while pregnant, but, as someone who thrived while taking sexy selfies, it was a lot to handle. No more! Kylie’s put in a ton of work and she’s almost back to where she wants to be physically.

“Kylie has been wanting to get back into shape since her pregnancy and she still has some more to do before she is totally satisfied,” a source close to the lip kit mogul told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But she is clearly feeling sexy again because she sees that progress is being made and she is getting back to the body she wants.” Good for Kylie! As a different source close to Kylie told us, she’s definitely “got her groove back on.” She’s just taking baby steps right now when it comes to flaunting her new body online, but she has no problem letting boyfriend Travis Scott take it all in.

In fact, said another Kylie source, they’re having totally hot post-pregnancy sex. Hard to believe it, but it’s even hotter than they ever had before Kylie got pregnant! Kylie’s newfound body confidence has a lot to do with how Travis tenderly Travis is treating her. “Travis is lifting her spirits as well and telling her this is the best she has ever looked,” the first source told us. “And with Stormi healthy and happy, she is living her best life right now.”