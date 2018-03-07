Is Kylie Jenner Dropping Hints That She’s Engaged To Travis Scott? See Latest Tease  

Are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner getting married?! Check out the ring she posted to Snapchat!

First comes baby, then comes marriage? It looks like Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, are ready to take the next step. Well, sort of. The KUWTK star dropped a major engagement hint when she posted a gold ring with Travis’ real initials– Jacques Webster to Snapchat on March 7. But, before we get too carried away, turns out, there is more than one JW in Kylie’s life. On the photo Kylie wrote, “Jacques Webster & Jordyn Woods (Kylie’s BFF). Real Ones, Ok..” So, it’s safe to say the piece of jewelry is more of an appreciation ring rather than an engagement ring. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if Travis and Kylie got hitched.

Since the birth of their daughter— Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, Travis and Kylie’s relationship has blossomed. The couple showed off their love during a recent trip to Miami where they enjoyed brunch at Seaspice. The lovebirds were spotted cuddling and hugging. So cute, right? It was also on this trip that Kylie and Travis finally got the chance to be intimate again. “Kylie was eager to get reconnected romantically with Travis, and the pair did so during their trip to Miami. They were feeling so turned-on by each other, they could not wait any longer and defied doctors orders. They had sex a week or two earlier than the doctor ordered,” a source shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Love will make you do the craziest things!

Nevertheless, we can certainly understand why Travis couldn’t keep his hands off his baby mama. Kylie’s post-baby body is goals! Kylie revealed her snapback just one month after Stormi’s birth, and we just want to know her fitness routine. The makeup mogul showed no signs of weight gain as she flaunted a completely flat tummy in a black cropped top and string bottoms. Wow!

Take a look at Kylie’s ring above.