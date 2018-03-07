Kourtney & Younes ‘Almost Broke Up’ After Blowout Fight About Him Flirting With Other Models

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s Instagram spat was caused by a blowout fight because he was flirting with other models. Go inside the argument that nearly ended their relationship!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, gave fans quite the scare on March 5 when her Instagram account was suddenly and his account went private — All at the same time. When she returned to IG, just hours later, she wasn’t following her boyfriend anymore. Fans thoughts they had split. However, the internet calmed down when started to follow him again soon after. The odd social media behavior made fans question what could have happened, and now we can tell you.

“Kourtney and Younes had their first huge fight over this past weekend. She heard some stuff about him getting flirty with other models and she called him out on it,” a source exclusively tells HollywoodLife.com. “He got defensive and things escalated fast. A lot of things were said that they both eventually regretted, and they almost broke up over it.” But, the source says Younes patched things up quickly by talking things through with her. “He doesn’t want to lose Kourtney,” the insider reveals, adding that things are good again between the two. “He’s being really sweet.”

“But, it’s hard not to wonder if this is the beginning of the end,” the source says. Why is that? — “Kourtney still has major jealousy issues and being with Younes triggers them at times.” Kourtney’s relationship with her ex Scott Disick, 34, which last for more than a decade, really made her cautious when it comes to relationships. Scott cheated on her multiple times with different women, which really toyed with Kourtney.

Now, “as much as she loves dating a hot male model Kourtney does tend to get threatened by all of the women he’s surrounded with while he’s at work,” the source admits. “It’s hard on her at times and she can’t help but want to give him a taste of what it’s like for her. She may plan a sort of sexy photo shoot, something really steamy to make him see how it feels.”

However, she may rethink that since Younes posted a little love message to Kourtney on Instagram, March 7. Younes took to his Instagram story where he shared a screen shot of the song titled, “The More I Get, The More I Want.” Along with the grab, he also tagged Kourtney’s Instagram handle and wrote, “Morning beautiful.” It looks like all is good in lover’s paradise… for now!