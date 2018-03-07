Kim Kardashian Fires Back At Critics Of Kanye’s Yeezy Collection: He Doesn’t Play By ‘Fashion Rules’

Don’t mess with Yeezy, because Kim Kardashian will come for you! She went on a Twitter rant after haters slammed Ye’s fashion lines. Kim is even ‘making calls’ to take care of Yeezy imposters online…

There’s one thing you can always count on Kim Kardashian, 37, for… She will always defend her loved ones, especially her husband, Kanye West, 40. In a series of angry tweets, Kim defended Ye from reports that he had invited Paris Fashion Week buyers to a showroom without any clothes. Then, a Yeezy fan account on Twitter claimed in a since-deleted tweet that Yeezy Season 7 wouldn’t include any apparel or accessories. The account claimed Kanye himself said he “couldn’t do what he wanted to achieve with this collection.” So, when the beauty maven took notice to the false reports, she fired back with vengeance.

“How can a verified account represent Yeezy with false information,” she tweeted. “You do NOT work for Yeezy and NOT affiliated. How are you gonna believe an account that posts fake color ways.” Kim went on to tweet, “Season 6 was genius. All of my Japan looks are season 7 & will be online soon. Yeezy does not play by fashion rules. The show room was strictly shoes & always intended for that.”

In the midst of her Twitter rant, one fan tweeted at Kim and asked, “Re-verify [TeamKanyeDaily]. I don’t understand how YeezyMafia is allowed to have “Yeezy” in their name, but TeamKanye can’t have “Kanye” in their name.” Kim, following in the footsteps of her momager Kris Jenner, 62, had the perfect reply. “Oh I’ve made calls…just wait,” she tweeted. So, you can rest easy knowing that Kim will get to the bottom of one. Kim finished her Twitter rant with one last and promising note. — “YEEZY HAS ITS OWN UNIVERSE # SEASON7″.

As Kim previously stateSd, all of her Japan looks — from her recent trip with her sisters — were Yeezy Season 7 [pictured below]. For Yeezy Season 6, Kim wore nine different looks in one day. Paris Hilton was even selected to “clone” herself into Kim for a Yeezy Season 6 photo shoot.

