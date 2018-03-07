Khloe Kardashian Says She’s ‘Eating Like A Beast’ While Pregnant: Will She Bounce Back Like Kylie?

Now that Khloe Kardashian’s in her 3rd trimester, she’s giving into all her pregnancy cravings! Is she worried about her post-baby body?

Khloe Kardashian is enjoying every moment of her first pregnancy, and that includes being able to eat for two! The Revenge Body host is usually a total fitness and health nut, but she’s eased up on her strict diet during pregnancy. Khloe revealed on her website that since she’s reached her eighth month, she’s way too freaking hungry to care! “I’ve been eating like a beast and I don’t like it, LOL,” she confessed. Girl, same.

During her second trimester, Khloe said, she really tried to do the whole “everything in moderation” thing, but once she reached that third trimester…nope! She said that all her self-control “seriously all went out the window.” She’s not feeling guilty about giving into her pregnancy cravings, though (and she shouldn’t). As soon as her baby is born, she’s getting back into the gym and sticking to a healthy diet! She has a lot of inspiration for following a regimen. All of her sisters, including Kylie Jenner, who had her daughter one month ago, worked hard and got their pre-baby bodies back quickly!

But let’s be clear: if Khloe doesn’t lose the baby weight incredibly quickly, like Kylie shockingly did, it’s okay! Honestly, it’s unbelievable how fast the Kardashian/Jenners did it! As a source close to the Good American designer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Khloe’s been working out religiously throughout the pregnancy, and she was in such amazing shape before she got pregnant, so she’s hoping she will be able to snap back super quick and easy.” We’re hoping Khloe gets what she wants!