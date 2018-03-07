Khloe Kardashian Teases Her Baby Daughter’s Name — Will It Start With A K?

Khloe Kardashian is totally trolling us about what names she’s thinking of for her baby girl! But the 1 small hint she left for fans could actually be pretty telling!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is playing coy when it comes to revealing her name choices for her and Tristan Thompson‘s, 26, daughter. At the same time though, she loves interacting with her fans and answering questions via Twitter. To give her followers at least SOMETHING to go on, the mom-to-be revealed what name she had picked out if her baby had been a boy, AND the first letters she’s thinking of going with for a girl’s name. The craziest part? She may just be the first Kardashian to stick with the K tradition! Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

“Are you going to follow tradition and name your baby something beginning with a ‘k’?” one fan asked KoKo via Twitter on March 4. Khloe responded and, surprisingly, didn’t shut that possibility down. However, a K name apparently isn’t her FIRST choice. “I think a T but a K is an option as well,” the Revenge Body host responded. “That’s as far as I know.” So it looks like even Khloe herself isn’t set on a name yet, but we love that she gave us a hint as to the direction she’s leaning in.

In addition, Khloe, who originally thought she was having a boy, revealed she already had a name picked out for a son. So when asked by a “curious” Twitter user what that name was, she said, “Tristan lol easy! And done.” Khloe shared a while back that she wanted to name a boy “Tristan Jr.,” so that doesn’t come as a huge surprise, but coming up with girl names has always been a struggle for the reality star. In fact, back in July she tweeted, “I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby.”

Earlier this week, Khloe gushed about her hopes and dreams for her little one via her website. She shared that she wants her daughter to speak many languages, take up singing, and value self-love above all else. How sweet is that?