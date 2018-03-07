Kelly Ripa Slams Arie As ‘Shady’ After He Dumps Becca For Lauren On ‘The Bachelor’

Arie is getting major backlash for his ending on ‘The Bachelor,’ and Kelly Ripa held nothing back when she interviewed him and fiancee, Lauren Burnham, on ‘Live!’ March 7.

Like most of America, Kelly Ripa just can NOT wrap her head around how Arie Luyendyk Jr. handled things on his season of The Bachelor. Arie and his new fiancee, Lauren Burnham, appeared on Live With Kelly & Ryan the day after the finale, and Kelly had a LOT of questions, which she bombarded the duo with as soon as they sat down for the interview. “I want to understand everything!” she said. “Your thought process [Arie], YOUR thought process [Lauren], what’s wrong with you [Arie]? What’s wrong with YOU [Lauren]? Are you as shady as we think you are [Arie]?” Oh snap! Luckily, by this point, Arie has gotten used to the backlash, and was able to mostly laugh it off.

In case you missed it, Arie and Lauren’s engagement didn’t happen the way most conventional Bachelor engagements do. Actually, he proposed to Becca Kufrin on the show, but when he realized he still had feelings for Lauren, his runner-up, he ended things with Becca. Arie and Lauren reconciled in January and have been happily together ever since. Then, he proposed to Lauren on After the Final Rose. Kelly even warned Lauren that all of this should be a “red flag” for Lauren, and told Arie it was “excessively cruel” for him to have cameras around when he blindsided Becca with the breakup.

It’s no secret that this Bachelor ending confused everyone, but Arie and Lauren are insistent that they’re very happy together, and that it was all mean to be. Meanwhile, Becca has been named the next Bachelorette, so she’ll hopefully be the next to get the fairytale ending — for REAL this time!

Thank you Kelly, from all the people, for calling out Arie for being shady!!!!😂 @LiveKellyRyan — Elizabeth Matthews (@elizamatthews12) March 7, 2018

Kelly and Ryan are ripping up Arie and Lauren rn and I LOVE IT 🙏🏼 #BachelorNation — madiiiii (@MadisonYech11) March 7, 2018

OMG Kelly Ripa is TEARING into Arie right now !!! Add it to the list of reasons I am her #1 supporter always — Kimmy Gibbler (@kimbaly_ann) March 7, 2018