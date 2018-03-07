‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Tells Fan To ‘F*** Off’ After She’s Told To Get A Breast Reduction

Kailyn Lowry was NOT here for a fan’s body shaming comment. Read her epic response here!

Watch out Chrissy Teigen, Kailyn Lowry is coming for your title as Clap Back Queen. The Teen Mom 2 star shared a photo of herself and Leah Messer in Hawaii on March 7, in which a fan responded with, “Girl… can you say breast reduction?? You need it asap!!” So harsh, right? Of course, Kailyn didn’t waste any time and quickly slammed the fan by saying, “I know I need one, but f*** anyway.” Well, that certainly escalated quickly, and a lot of fans came to Kailyn’s defense. “That’s just unnecessary. In this day and age why are women still body shaming each other?? You look beautiful. Women need to lift each other up and empower one another,” one user tweeted. We couldn’t agree more!

Her co-star Chelsea Houska also came to her side with, “No you f***ing do not! That person is a d**k. I love your boobies Kail!” We can totally understand why Kailyn’s boobs are a touchy subject. Back in January, Kailyn traveled to Miami with the intention of undergoing a breast augmentation, but backed out at the last minute. “I wasn’t scared… more anxious but ultimately decided I haven’t given myself time yet. I need to work out and get my eating right. If in 3 years I’m still unhappy maybe I’ll go through with it,” Kailyn shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Totally understandable. However, this wouldn’t be the first time the mom of three– Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, Isaac Elliot Rivera and Lux Russell, considered plastic surgery. If you recall, Kailyn had a Brazilian Butt Lift done by Dr. Michael Salzhauer, aka Dr. Miami in 2016.

Girl… can you say breast reduction?? You need it asap!! — Lori (@babygirlky101) March 7, 2018

I know i need one but fuck off anyway https://t.co/4RqpYcyk7Z — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 7, 2018

No you fucking do not! That person is a dick. I love your boobies kail! — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) March 8, 2018

The entire procedure was documented on Snapchat, so fans were able to see her curvaceous transformation. Nevertheless, we think Kailyn looks just fine as she is, but after reading her clap back it looks like she might be taking a trip back to Miami very soon.