Justin Theroux Crushing On ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Tia Booth After Jen Aniston Split?

Justin Theroux and friend Carlos Quirarte took to Instagram on Mar. 7 to post and star in a funny reenactment of ‘The Bachelor’ and express their love for contestant Tia Booth. Is Justin hoping for a new love?

Justin Theroux, 46, and longtime friend Carlos Quirarte took to Carlos’ Instagram on Mar. 7 to post a hilarious photo of them reenacting ABC’s reality television series, The Bachelor and expressed their admiration for Season 22 contestant, Tia Booth! The utterly bromantic moment featured the funny lads enjoying drinks while in Paris at the Ritz Paris and in the photo, Justin can be seen presenting a smitten Carlos with a white rose. “Will you accept this bro’se 👊🏽🌹

#realmenwatchthebachelor#shouldhavepickedtia #welovetia@tiarachel91 #teamtia,” the caption for the amusing post read. We’re not so sure, but maybe newly single Justin’s hinting about a date with Tia? After all, they did tag her in their caption!

The pic and love confession comes a day after the shocking finale episode in which bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, proposed to Becca Kufrin, 27, only to break up with her and propose to runner-up Lauren Burnham, 26. Tia was one of the many contestants who was not chosen to end up with Arie’s forever affection but her Southern belle charm certainly caught the attention of Justin and Carlos.

Justin’s funny Instagram appearance was posted while he’s been in Paris for Paris Fashion Week. He made his first public appearance at the Louis Vuitton womenswear show this week, less than a month since his split with his wife of two and a half years, Jennifer Aniston, 49. Although the news was shocking, Justin and Jennifer are reportedly still good friends with no hard feelings between them.

We can only wait and see what, if anything, becomes of Justin and Carlos’ post. In the meantime, we’ll be watching to see if Tia decides to continue her reality show experience by appearing on another one in the future!