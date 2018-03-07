Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Taking Time Apart, Claims Report: They’ve Been ‘Having Issues’

Oh no! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly giving each other some space after hitting a rough patch with their rekindled romance. Will it lead to a permanent breakup?

Jelena fans, get ready to brace yourselves. Justin Bieber, 24, and Selena Gomez, 25, have decided to take a break from each other and put their romance on hold, according to multiple sources who spoke with E! News. “They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to ‘break up,’ however, they’ve been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed,” one source said. “They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other.” Whew! Well, we’re glad they aren’t totally calling it quits!

Their decision to take some time apart comes at a time when the two haven’t seen each other for a week. Another source confirmed that Selena is currently in New York and hasn’t seen Justin since Feb. 28, the day before his birthday. “They both have expressed that they have been feeling overwhelmed with a lot of pressure that has come with their public relationship, and haven’t been seeing eye to eye on things,” an additional source explained. They’ve been “having issues” and are trying to see if time can help their bond get stronger.

While Selena’s been away from Justin, she’s reportedly been trying to mend things with her mom, Mandy Teefey, 41, who wasn’t fond of her daughter’s relationship with the “As Long As You Love Me” singer. “Things are not amazing between them,” another source added. Eek . We hope they all can work things out as soon as possible!

In the meantime, we’ll sit and wait patiently. After all, we’ve waited years for Jelena to get back together, what’s a little more time?!