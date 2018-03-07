Huffman High School Shooting: 1 Student Dead & 1 Injured After Apparent Gun Accident

Sadly, it happened again. There’s been a school shooting in Birmingham, Alabama. An individual shot 2 students, reportedly by accident and sadly one is dead.

Another American school faced a shooting on Wednesday, March 7. Two students faced gunfire at Huffman High School in Birmingham, Alabama. One reportedly died on the way to the hospital. The other is reportedly critically injured, according to CBS News. What makes this shooting unique is, as of now, the incident was reportedly accidental. Here see a gallery of photos of the Parkland shooting tragedy.

Police were immediately called to the scene following the incident. The shooter’s name has not been released thus far. It’s also been reported that the school went on lockdown when faculty heard the gunshots. Photos were posted on Twitter of students hiding under their desks after being alerted. These striking images are all too familiar following the Florida shooting on Feb. 14.

Birmingham Schools released this statement, via WVMT 13: “Two students were involved in a shooting during dismissal today at Huffman High School. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, and police were called to the scene. Students have been released and police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.”

“My heart is breaking tonight for those hurt and killed in the shooting today at Huffman High School,” U.S. representative Terri Sewell wrote on Twitter. “As we continue to learn more, please pray with me for the victims and their families.”

UPDATE: One dead, 2 others injured this afternoon in a possibly accidental shooting at Birmingham's Huffman High School:https://t.co/6P3jTdNDLF pic.twitter.com/FBdcQV8WK2 — AL.com (@aldotcom) March 7, 2018

Two ambulances with police escorts just arrived at UAB’s ER, following what Birmingham police say was an accidental shooting involving 2 Huffman High School students. pic.twitter.com/Cr78TzmEsk — Erin Kelly (@ErinWVTM13) March 7, 2018

NEW PIC from inside Huffman high school after accidental shooting, sent to us from a @WBRCnews viewer pic.twitter.com/IpRDCJUsVy — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) March 7, 2018

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Huffman High School has experienced a school shooting ending in the injury of one of its students. On March 16, 2016, Quandarius Williams, then 19, came to school after his younger brother got in a fight. He reportedly fired wildly, grazing a student nearby. He was charged with attempted murder afterward, according to ABC affiliate 3340. The school’s resource officer reported returned fire at Williams. However, the incident was quickly contained because classes resumed that very day.