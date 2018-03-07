‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Drops Epic First Single ‘City Boy’ With Band Calpurnia

Finn Wolfhard from ‘Stranger Things’ and his Vancouver-based alt band Calpurnia have released their debut single and music video! Watch ‘City Boy’ here.

Finn Wolfhard, 15, and his band Calpurnia (which also includes Jack Anderson, Malcolm Craig and Ayla Tesler-Mabehave) released their first single “City Boy,” and you can watch the cool video above! If you like grunge-rock vibes, this is going to be your jam.

“We’re super proud of it! Listen to it once, twice, or as many times as you want!” the band wrote on Instagram. “We hope you all enjoy the song!” Calpurnia recently signed to Royal Mountain Records and is set to release their debut album this spring.

The visual takes fans through a day in the life of the band. “This video is a look into a day in the studio working on our record with [Cadien Lake James], filmed and edited by our now great buddy Josiah Marshall. Hopefully this video can convey how much fun this whole experience was for all of us, and that this music is really just the product of a bunch of friends who love music coming together to create something,” reads the video description. “We also want to thank Jason Bartell for creating the character you see here in this video, and who you might see more of soon. Lastly, thank you to Martin McPherson for making our video so much more colourful with his animation. This truly has been a team effort, and there is no team of truly talented individuals we’d rather be working with.”