Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse & More Female Music Legends Who Shaped History

March is Women’s History Month, and each day, HollywoodLife.com is honoring those who have inspired us throughout our lives. Here, we’re remembering some of the late female musicians who changed the industry, and continue to make a lasting impact.

Many think of Amy Winehouse in terms of her tragic death, but the English singer/songwriter also set the stage for numerous musicians who rose to fame after her. Adele, Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey have all credited Amy as an influence or for paving the way for their careers. Amy’s ability to bridge genres, including soul, rhythm and blues and jazz, will ensure that her music is heard by people of every age in any setting for the rest of time.

Janis Joplin is one of the most energetic and charismatic rock stars the world has ever known. She performed at the iconic Woodstock festival in 1969, and is generally recognized as one of the most famous female rock stars of all time. Janis was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, and 30 Rock dedicated a plotline to her, which is possibly an even cooler feat.

Selena (Selena Quintanilla-Pérez) is heralded as the Queen of Tejano music, and is undoubtedly one of the most influential entertainers ever. The singer/songwriter found success not only in music, but in the modeling, acting and fashion fields as well. In 1995, Selena was famously lured to a motel room and murdered by an employee. Her untimely death rocked the Latino community and beyond.

