Farrah Abraham Splits From BF Days After Gushing Over Romance: ‘Men Target Me’

Poor Farrah. The former ‘Teen Mom OG’ star has broken up with her boyfriend, stuntman Aden Stey, just days after starting their romance.

Will Farrah Abraham ever find love? We had high hopes for the former Teen Mom OG star, when she gushed over her new boyfriend, stuntman Aden Stey, late last week. But sadly, they have since broken up, Farrah revealed to Radar Online on Wednesday, March 7. She said that she tends to attract men who target her for her success, and that’s why it didn’t work. “I need to watch whom I date as many men target me for my success,” she told the site. “I’m focused on work right now, between TV and film projects. I wish him well, but I’m not rushing into relationships.”

So what is Farrah focusing on these days, since she was just fired from Teen Mom OG? She said her top priority is raising 9-year-old daughter Sophia. Since the split, Farrah, 26, has deleted a picture she posted of Aden, 40, on social media last week. The photo, which made their relationship “Instagram official,” was of Farrah on the “best date ever” with Aden at Il Pastaio. She also confirmed she was dating Aden less than a week ago, when she told Us Weekly that her new boyfriend is “amazing.” We can only imagine she now wishes she never said that. And that’s not all — she also said, “I’m a lucky woman and feel blessed. We have just started our relationship and I feel like I met someone who is amazing.”

This is a real bummer for Farrah. Especially because she was just fired from Teen Mom OG several weeks ago. She’s actually suing MTV’s parent company Viacom for “wrongful termination”, so maybe it’s a good thing that she puts most of her focus on that.