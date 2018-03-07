Emily Maynard Seemingly Throws Shade At Arie After ‘Bachelor’ Finale: ‘Thank God’ Times Changed

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s ex, Emily Maynard, seems to be taking pleasure in knowing she dodged a bullet by breaking up with him. See her diss after ‘The Bachelor’ finale here!

Emily Maynard sent Arie Luyendyk Jr. home during the finale of The Bachelorette in 2012, and she was watching when he got his chance to find love on The Bachelor this season. Of course, that means Emily saw the controversial ending to Arie’s season, and although she didn’t comment on it directly, she definitely seemed to throw some shade after the finale aired. The 32-year-old posted a photo of herself, husband Tyler Johnson, and her four kids to Instagram with the caption, “Times change and thank God for that.” Hmm…she certainly seems to be referencing that she’s glad things are very different in her life than they were six years ago, and many fans pointed it out in the pic’s comments section.

In case you aren’t caught up on all the Bachelor drama, here’s what went down. Arie proposed to Becca Kufrin on the show’s finale. However, just weeks after they got engaged, he realized he still had feelings for runner-up, Lauren Burnham, and ended his relationship with Becca on-camera. Arie and Lauren reconciled in January, and he proposed to her on the live After the Final Rose special March 6. Obviously, Becca was completely devastated, but she’ll hopefully be the next one to get her happy ending — she was announced as the next star of The Bachelorette during the live after-show!

The only direct reference that Emily made to The Bachelor finale was on Twitter, and she didn’t mention Arie’s name at all. “Becca looks like Wonder Woman,” she wrote, after The Bachelorette reveal was made. Clearly, she’s Team Becca on this one!