Demi Lovato Admits She Is ‘Open’ To Dating Women: I ‘Flirt With Whoever I Want’

Demi Lovato has confessed that she would date a woman, and in a revelatory new interview, she expands on the reason why!

Demi Lovato, 25, admitted that she’s open to dating both women and men in her documentary Simply Complicated last fall, and in a March 7 interview with InStyle magazine for their April cover, the singer explains that she likes the “freedom” that comes along with her choice.

“I’m very fluid, and I think love is love,” Demi says. “You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want.” There you have it! See photos from Demi Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me Tour here.

As we know, Demi dated actor Wilmer Valderrama, 38, for six years before their split in 2016. The two were recently spotted having lunch together, but it hasn’t been confirmed that they’re back together. “I’m not suffering because I’m alone,” Demi also tells the mag. “There were many years I was in a relationship and I wasn’t learning about myself. Now I’m learning about what I like, what I need, and what I want.”

“I am on the dating app [Raya] with both guys and girls,” Demi also revealed in an interview for the documentary, which you can watch here. “I am open to human connection. So whether that’s through a male or a female, it doesn’t matter to me.”

Check out Demi’s cover photo shoot for InStyle: