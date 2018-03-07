Chip & Joanna Gaines Reveal The Sex Of Baby #5 In Adorable Video That’ll Melt Your Heart

How exciting! Chip & Joanna Gaines have finally revealed the gender of their 5th child, and they did so in such a sweet, epic way! Watch the precious vid here.

It’s a BOY for Chip and Joanna Gaines! The Fixer Upper couple is officially adding another son to their household, with Chip announcing the good news via Twitter on March 7. The post wasn’t your typical gender reveal though, as theirs featured a little boy named Gage. Taken over the weekend during their attendance at a golf event for the Tim Tebow Foundation, Chip asked Gage to help him come up with baby names, and the resulting conversation was beyond sweet! Click here to see gorgeous pics of celeb baby bumps.

In the adorable clip, Chip jokes in his explanation to Gage that he and his wife are about to have another baby — their fifth child — because “Uncle Chip has lost his mind.” As both of Chip and Joanna’s sons have names that begin with the letter D, he continues, “I can’t think of a D-name. Can you help me think of a D-name?” he asks Gage, who replies, “A boy?” “A boy! Is that a secret? I don’t know — that might not even be allowed on Twitter,” Chip exclaims, telling Gage, “You better keep that to yourself, dude!”

Chip adds that the only D name for a boy that he can come up with is “Dragon,” which sends Gage into a giggling fit. Although she didn’t appear in the Twitter video, Joanna joined Chip at the charity event, and the two had an “amazing weekend.” They posted a few photos from the festivities, including ones of them together and with football star Tim Tebow. In one image, Joanna’s bump is even visible underneath her white t-shirt!

Alright, alright.. if we're going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation https://t.co/VF50Ax2GTq — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) March 7, 2018

#Gage was so thrilled to get to meet you! Thank you for making his day! pic.twitter.com/qUx04kEKz3 — Mike Spurlock (@jms81367) March 7, 2018

Chip and Joanna are already the proud parents to to daughters Emmie Kay, 7, and Ella, 11, as well as sons Duke, 9, and Drake, 12. They announced they’re expecting their fifth child back in January.