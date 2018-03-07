Ariel Winter, Kylie Jenner & More Stars Who Work Out In Ab-Revealing Bras

There’s nothing wrong with showing some skin while sweating it out during a workout — just ask these stars, who slayed in sports bras and crop tops for their fitness sessions!

When you work hard for your body, it makes sense to want to show it off, and what better place to wear minimal clothing than at the gym?! Ariel Winter has been working on her fitness like crazy lately, and she has A-plus workout style. The Modern Family star has never been shy about showing off her figure, and she’s known to rock leggings and sports bras while she’s working out. The skintight outfits not only put her toned backside on display, but also her to flaunt the abs she’s worked so hard for in the gym.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner doesn’t workout all that often, but she has shared photos of herself hitting the weight room with her sisters before, and she showed off her firm tummy in a sports bra on those occasions. Kylie seems to have had no problem bouncing back from pregnancy and getting her pre-baby body back, but perhaps we’ll see her working out in similar ab-baring ensembles more often now that her body has changed so much! Of course, Kylie’s sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, who document their workouts ALL the time, have all gotten their fitness on in sports bras, as well.

We’ve also recently seen Selena Gomez putting her abs on display in a bra while heading to pilates, while Bella Thorne, Julianne Hough and plenty more are also all part of the club! Click through the gallery above to check out more fabulous celebs who’ve bared their abs while working out!