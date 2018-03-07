Brandon Lee Breaks Silence & Blames Dad Tommy Lee’s ‘Alcoholism’ On Alleged Fight: ‘I’m Devastated’

Brandon Lee has broken his silence about the alleged fight that went down between him and dad, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

Brandon Lee is finally speaking out about the alleged fight with his dad Tommy Lee, 55, In a March 7 statement to PEOPLE, the 21-year-old model says, “I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism. I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

This all began when the Motley Crue drummer took to Instagram on March 6 to accuse his son of hitting him in the face, showing off a photo of a puffy lip with dried blood around his mouth. “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son,” he captioned the gory now-deleted pic.

In response to Brandon’s first and only comments on the situation, Tommy fired off an angry tweet saying “LMAAAO!!!! I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m fuckin retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ f***in years I deserve it. You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur ass!!” He then peaced-out, writing “See ya later social media! Can’t read anymore liesss.”

LMAAAO!!!! I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m fuckin retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ fuckin years I deserve it. You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur ass!! https://t.co/gYHHDX9R5E — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) March 7, 2018

Considering the drama of the past few days, staying off social media would be a really good idea as that’s where the trouble began. Tommy initially laid into his ex-wife and Brandon’s mom Pamela Anderson for talking about their relationship with Piers Morgan in a weekend interview. “Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old s*** but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention. Signed, ‘The Abuser’ (who she texts everyday & asks for me back),” he tweeted on March 5.

After Tommy posted the bloody Instagram pic and accused his son of violence, TMZ reported that Brandon had acted in self defense after Tommy lunged at him. The rocker then took the site to task on Twitter, telling them “Maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bulls**it. My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth.” Yikes. What a mess.