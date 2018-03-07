Blac Chyna Gives Kim Kardashian A Run For Her Money With Pics Baring Her Butt In A Tiny Thong

Sun’s out, buns out! Blac Chyna wore a tiny thong bikini on the beach and it gave us MAJOR Kim K vibes. Check it out!

Blac Chyna, 29, is feeling pretty cheeky! The reality star hit the beach in Malibu wearing a teeny bikini! The mother of two showed off her assets in a fringe thong that put her full backside on display. Look out, Kim Kardashian, Chyna is giving you a run for your money! She wore her long hair down, and quenched her thirst with a water bottle in hand. SEE THE PHOTOS OF BLAC CHYNA IN A BIKINI HERE.

Unfortunately, Chyna’s new boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay didn’t appear to be with her for the photoshoot on the beach. The couple, who confirmed to TMZ on Feb. 28 that they were dating, have been getting pretty close lately. Chyna and the 18-year-old rapper were first spotted together when they went bowling, and were totally caught making out on Feb. 26. Two days later, they walked hand-in-hand during a romantic date in Studio City. Cute!

The pair definitely seem pretty intimate with one another already, but that makes sense since we’ve been hearing their chemistry in the bedroom is off the charts! “She is really turned on by him and thinks he is really mature for his age. Jay is attracted to Blac‘s feminine curves and her success,” a source close to Chyna told HollywoodLife.com. “In the short time they have been together, Jay has learned a lot from Blac about business and the hip hop industry and he really values the time they spend together. Blac loves how funny Jay is, he is always making her laugh, and she really likes his sexy body. They can’t keep their hands off each other.” They both seem incredibly happy with each other, so here’s hoping this relationship doesn’t turn out like the one she had with Rob Kardashian.