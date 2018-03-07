Beyonce & JAY Z: They’re Ready For Blue To Join Them On Stage For Next Tour

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s next tour will be a family affair! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why they want to bring Blue Ivy along.

At only 6-years-old, Blue Ivy Cater is ready to go on tour. Well, with the help of her famous parents of course. Word has it, Beyoncé Knowles and her rapper hubby Jay-Z are planning a joint tour that might feature their adorable daughter. How cute would that be?! “Bey and Jay are in the best place of their lives right now. They have been in talks about doing another joint tour. Forget the money; their tour is mainly for them to showcase to their fans the power of love and understanding within a relationship. Jay has witnessed Beyonce come into her own as a woman, and Bey has helped Jay transform into a man far removed from his ‘Big Pimpin’ days,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“So, what you’ll see on this tour is growth and collaboration, since that’s what love is. Beyonce really wants this tour to be a culmination of all their ups and downs, and the set list and set design will certainly reflect that wave of emotion from when they were younger to where they stand today. It’s all very preliminary, but don’t be surprised if at some point you see Blue called upon to sing with her parents,” the source continued. Seeing Blue on stage would be epic! After all, she’s already made her musical debut.

If you recall, Blue spit major bars in “4:44″‘s bonus track. “Everything, everything is my only single thing. Everything I hear is my answer,” Blue rapped. So catchy, right? She certainly learned from the best. Nevertheless, we’re happy to see the Carter family doing so well. It’s clear Jay-Z’s alleged infidelity is behind him.