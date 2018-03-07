Bekah M. Has ‘No Doubt’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. Will Cheat On Fiancee Lauren B.

‘The Bachelor’ contestant Bekah Martinez, who competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s affection, thinks he’s nothing but a cheater and is bound to be unfaithful to his fiancee Lauren Burnham.

The Bachelor season 22 contestant, Bekah Martinez, 23, spoke out about her lack of confidence in Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s ability to be faithful to new fiancee, Lauren Burnham, 26, and it wasn’t pretty! “I just think that even if they were to stay together for the rest of their lives, I think he would certainly cheat on her — without a doubt,” she harshly said in an interview with Access Hollywood on Mar. 6. “I can’t speak for Lauren, but I don’t think that Arie is capable of having a monogamous, serious relationship. I really don’t think that he’s mature enough to handle a real, committed relationship. He’s impulsive and he doesn’t think through his actions.” Woah! She’s definitely not a fan of the rumored former playboy and after he shockingly called off his engagement and broke the heart of his original choice, Becca Kufrin, 27, we can’t say we blame her!

In addition to her thoughts on whether or not Arie’s marriage material, Bekah, who was the youngest single woman on the show, didn’t hold back her feelings about the finale’s dramatic breakup.”The way he handled those interactions with Becca was so manipulative,” Bekah continued. “I thought it was really emotionally manipulative. He wanted to see her break down I think, or he wanted something from her and he was not looking out for her feelings. He was looking for his own sense of well-being.”

Bekah also took to Twitter to express her outrage about Arie and attempted to call out his untrustworthy ways by sharing screenshots of some flirty direct messages he sent to her account in Feb., when he was already supposedly ready to settle down with Becca. “people are really going to call me “immature” for calling Arie out yet he’s the man who dm’d MULTIPLE exes and blindsided/broke up with his fiancé in front of a full camera crew…?????,” one of Bekah’s many Arie dissing tweets read.

Bekah wasn’t the only one who felt angry at the way Arie handled things. The wild Bachelor finale made a huge impact on followers of the show everywhere and Arie was slammed by tons of fans on social media and beyond for his actions. He was also called out by numerous ex-girlfriends and it really shed light on the seemingly shady romantic past of the newly engaged star. Multiple exes accused him of cheating when they were dating him and another even accused him of lying about the way things went down with her miscarriage.

The miscarriage lie came up after Arie was filmed telling his now fiancee Lauren all about how his ex, Cassie Harshman, told him she had a miscarriage over the phone and then immediately broke up with him. “He was with me in the doctor’s office when we found out about the miscarriage,” Cassie revealed in an interview with Life and Style. “It didn’t happen at all the way he portrayed it. At all! The miscarriage was the beginning of the end but it was a long breakup.” She also said that she hadn’t told some of her close family and friends about the miscarriage and was very upset that they found out when the episode aired.

dm’ing your ex is a good look too 🙃 @ariejr pic.twitter.com/dRQYw6fIbZ — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

people are really going to call me “immature” for calling Arie out yet he’s the man who dm’d MULTIPLE exes and blindsided/broke up with his fiancé in front of a full camera crew…????? — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

I honestly can’t wish happiness for Arie right now. It’s something i’ll need to work towards. I’m still angry on behalf of my friend who I feel was terribly taken advantage of. I can forgive eventually, but I’m just not there yet! — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 7, 2018

Let’s hope if all these accusations about Arie’s former love life are indeed true, he can turn things around and make the best out of his romance with Lauren. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see how it goes!