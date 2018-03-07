Arie Luyendyk’s Exes Trash Him After Shocking Bachelor Finale & Accuse Him Of Being A Serial Cheater

‘The Bachelor’ star Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s exes are harshly speaking out about their past relationships with him and his alleged lying and cheating ways. Get the wild details here!

The Bachelor‘s Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, shocked everyone when he broke off his engagement with original choice Becca Kufrin, 27, and later proposed to runner-up Lauren Burnham, 26, and now his ex-girlfriends are coming forward with some pretty intense accusations about the bad boy. From some calling him a cheater and liar to others saying he has a thing for younger ladies, there’s a lot of dirt that’s being dug up after the recent controversy surrounding the reality star.

One of Arie’s exes that’s speaking out is Sydney Stempfley, 26, who happens to look quite a bit like Lauren. She took to Twitter on Mar. 6 to let her followers know that she wasn’t in the least bit surprised at Arie’s actions and even saw it coming. “I hate to say I told you so butttt….,” her tweet read in response to a retweeted comment about the series that read, “The show would be perfect for @ariejr up until it comes to choosing just one.”

This isn’t the first time Sydney spoke about Arie. Back in Oct, she accused him of allegedly cheating on her with other women during their relationship. “That guy had hoes in different area codes,” she told Betches. “I didn’t really suspect anything at the time. Especially because we did spend so much time together. But after the fact, I realize there were definitely other girls in the picture. It’s not easy to find out.” In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed that, like Becca, she was also blindsided when he ended things with her. “The night before the breakup, we hung a light fixture together, made beef stew and I slept over,” she told ET according to Daily Mail. “Everything was normal! The next day, we had plans after I got off work. It was just a regular day, so it definitely caught me by surprise … It was very emotional … I couldn’t really get a definite answer … I could tell that he was emotional, but there wasn’t tears on his end.” Just a month later, he was officially named the series bachelor. Eek!

Another ex that spoke out about Arie on Twitter was Fox Reporter Jenna Jones. In tweets that are now deleted and later recaptured by RealitySteve, she claimed he was auditioning for The Bachelor when he was seeing her at the same time. “He continued auditioning behind my back,” she wrote in the tweet. She also replied to another user’s tweet and said he is “a dude who claims to be a hopeless romantic but forever cheats on and does despicable wrongs to women.” Yikes!

The accusations don’t end there. While Arie was on The Bachelor, he had a conversation with Lauren about a previous girlfriend who had a miscarriage seven years ago and then left him. He explained that the ex, Cassie Harshman, was on the phone with him at the time when she told him about the miscarriage and said, “When you come home, I won’t be here.” But Cassie has a different story. In an interview with Life and Style, she revealed that Arie was with her when he found out about the miscarriage. “He was with me in the doctor’s office when we found out about the miscarriage,” she said. “It didn’t happen at all the way he portrayed it. At all! The miscarriage was the beginning of the end but it was a long breakup. It wasn’t his story to tell. It’s so disrespectful. It’s very painful to see one of the worst experiences of my life played out on TV. That he would use this while cameras are rolling, with someone he barely knows, to garner sympathy, is just really sad.”

Cassie also revealed that some of her family and friends didn’t even know she had a miscarriage and Arie’s confession about it on national television was rough. “I never even told my dad about the miscarriage,” she continued. “I have a lot of friends and family that didn’t know, and The Bachelor is how they’re finding out. It sucks.” How terrible!

Arie also dated former winner of The Bachelor, Courtney Robertson, 34, in 2012. In her book, I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain, she talked about how she found out Arie was seeing another woman at the time of their relationship and found out about it on Instagram. “He was dating this woman the entire time we were together,” an excerpt from the book read. “He’d often seen both of us on the same day.” Despite her realization, the two remained friends.

Law student, Giustina Lee, is another angry ex of Arie’s who spoke out. She claims they dated on and off between Aug. 2013 and Aug, 2017 and even allegedly hooked up with him in Las Vegas right before he started filming The Bachelor. “It was a good time,” she told InTouch. “We went to dinner with my mom and my roommate, and we were just cuddling and winking at each other, and touching thighs underneath the tablecloth.” She also revealed that they later had sex and took to Twitter on Mar. 7 to let everyone know that she didn’t even know he was going to be on The Bachelor until he appeared on her TV screen.

So many women, so many not-so-great impressions of Arie! Let’s hope his new engagement with Lauren doesn’t lead in the same direction!

I hate to say I told you so butttt… https://t.co/qe5vAdwybV — Sydney Stempfley (@sydneystempfley) March 6, 2018

My ex might have had a better line up of girls if he qualified like his daddy…. enjoy race weekend with me at @nachodaddylv #indy #bachelorArie #NASCAR — SweeetG (@MissGiustinalee) March 3, 2018