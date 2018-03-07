Ariel Winter Flaunts Dirty Handprint On Her Butt — Did BF Levi Meaden Spank Her? See Pic

It looks like Levi Meaden was getting a little handsy with GF Ariel Winter’s backside. We’ve got the naughty pic where she’s showing off a big dirty palm prints on her butt.

Modern Family star Ariel Winter, had a fun getaway off-roading in the Arizona desert and someone managed to cop a feel of her booty during the outing. The 20-year-old actress shared an Instagram pic of several giant palm prints on her left butt cheek that are super visible thanks to her black leggings and the dirty hands involved. Since she’s madly in love with boyfriend Levi Meaden, 30, we’re going to guess he was the culprit who apparently gave her a naughty spanking. Either he’s got massive hands or wearing gloves because the prints are pretty darn big! Ariel was obviously proud of her guy’s show of affection as she’s posed to flaunt her dirty derriere, which is front and center while leaning against an ATV.

She didn’t caption the pic except to show a hand emoji, but she did share a second photo that was a group shot of featuring another couple and presumably Levi behind the wheel of the off roading machine. She’s leaned in and planting a big kiss on the driver, whose face is covered up with a scarf, sunglasses and ball cap to protect from all of the dust that comes along with desert fun. Ariel looks super fine in the black leggings and matching black sports bra, which showed off plenty of sexy midriff.

Ariel is more in love that ever with Levi, as she posted the most romantic Valentine’s message to him back on Feb. 14. “Happy Valentines Day baby💕 I love you more than words could ever even begin to express. You are my everything. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to be able to share this life with you. Thank you for making me so unbelievably happy,” she wrote on her Instagram next to a series of photos of the couple passionately kissing. The pair began dating in Nov. of 2016 and it’s been nothing but pure bliss ever since.

Ariel is so body positive and its been cold and chilly in LA lately. At least she was able to find sunshine somewhere to flaunt her killer curves.