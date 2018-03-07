Arie Reveals Why He Filmed Devastating Becca Breakup On ‘The Bachelor’: ‘This Was My Fault’

After receiving major criticism for breaking Becca Kufrin’s heart, Arie visited ‘GMA’ to explain why he had the cameras around for the breakup.

The two-night Bachelor finale was nothing short of “the most dramatic ever,” and Arie Luyendyk Jr. appeared on Good Morning America on March 7 to dish all about it. The 36-year-old has become arguably the most controversial Bachelor in the show’s history after he proposed to Becca Kufrin, just to dump her a few weeks later and get back together with runner-up, Lauren Burnham — with the whole breakup filmed by ABC’s cameras! Arie received a LOT of backlash for having the cameras around while he broke Becca’s heart, but he said he had a reason for wanting to be so public about it.

“I really wanted everyone to know that this was on me,” Arie explained. “This was my fault. I felt like filming that would let people know that. If there were any questions about the breakup, those would be squashed if they saw the breakup.” Becca and Arie came face-to-face for the first time since the split on After the Final Rose on March 6, and he said he hopes she finally has closure now that they’ve had another chance to talk things out. After their confrontation, it was announced that Becca will be the next Bachelorette, which Arie said he was hoping for ever since he dumped her.

“I’m very happy for her,” he admitted. “I’m happy that she’s going to be able to find her true love through the show. This ending obviously wasn’t perfect.” He’s so confident in Becca’s abilities as the Bachelorette, in fact, that he didn’t even have any advice to offer! “I think she can handle it,” he said. “She can do a great job, for sure.”

.@BachelorABC @ariejr opens up on why he chose to film his break up with Becca: "I really wanted everyone to know that this was on me. This was my fault and I felt like filming that would let people know that." https://t.co/pCdwLDzYu8 pic.twitter.com/1am6to9fY2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 7, 2018

During the interview, Arie also confirmed that he and Lauren, who are now engaged, are thrilled to finally go public with their romance, and Lauren also wished Becca the best. “I feel like there IS a happy ending to this story,” Arie concluded. “I’m very happy.”