Amanda Seyfried Confirms Meryl Streep Is ‘Very Much’ Part Of ‘Mamma Mia!’ 2: But Is Her Character Dead?

Yessss! Our queen, Meryl Streep is for sure in the ‘Mamma Mia!’ sequel, according to her onscreen daughter, Amanda Seyfried. Here’s how she’ll be involved in the long-awaited sequel.

Rest easy, says Amanda Seyfried. Meryl Streep and her character, Donna, are definitely in the sequel to their 2008 movie, Mamma Mia!. A shocking fan theory stated that Donna would actually be dead in the upcoming sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, though there was no word from the filmmakers or cast whether or not that was true. Well, Amanda didn’t exactly disprove that theory when talking to Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview, but she did assure fans that they’d be seeing a whole lot of Meryl when the film opens in July 2018. “You do see her. She’s, Meryl is very much a part of this movie,” Amanda told ET.

“There are absolutely no flashbacks. No, because all the ‘flashbacks’ are of Lily [James] playing Donna. So it’s a prequel and a sequel, and so you see Meryl is very much a part of it.” So…she kind of skirted the question of whether or not Donna has died. But we’ll take plenty of Meryl as good enough news. So why do fans think Donna kicked the bucket between the first film and the sequel? It’s all because of the wild trailer for the film, which was released in December.

In the trailer (watch it above!), Donna is referred to in the past tense. “I’m pregnant but I don’t know how to do this myself,” Sophie (Amanda) tells her mother’s best friends, Rosie (Julie Walters) and Tanya (Christine Baranski). The women tell Sophie that Donna “was a great person,” and before launching into flashbacks of Donna at Sophie’s age, say “here’s how she did it.” The rest of the trailer is all Lily as young Donna, and the shots of present-day Donna (Meryl) are all from the first movie. Things don’t look so good. Hopefully, they’re just getting us riled up so we have to go to the theater and find out for ourselves. If that’s the case, it’s working!