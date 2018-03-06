Tommy Lee: 5 Things To Know About Pamela Anderson’s Ex & Brandon Lee’s Dad

Tommy Lee made headlines on March 6 for accusing his son of punching him in the face. Here’s everything you need to know about the singer!

Things are a little rocky between Tommy Lee, 55, and his son Brandon. The Motely Crue drummer shocked fans when he posted a pic showing off a bloody busted lip, and claimed his son gave it to him. “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!” Tommy captioned the photo. Following the alleged altercation, Tommy was transported to a nearby hospital, according to TMZ. Interestingly, Brandon alleges that he acted in self defense because his father was “under the influence.” So sad, right? If you’re interested in learning more about Tommy, keep reading below!