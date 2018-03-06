5 Things
Tommy Lee: 5 Things To Know About Pamela Anderson’s Ex & Brandon Lee’s Dad
Tommy Lee made headlines on March 6 for accusing his son of punching him in the face. Here’s everything you need to know about the singer!
Things are a little rocky between Tommy Lee, 55, and his son Brandon. The Motely Crue drummer shocked fans when he posted a pic showing off a bloody busted lip, and claimed his son gave it to him. “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!” Tommy captioned the photo. Following the alleged altercation, Tommy was transported to a nearby hospital, according to TMZ. Interestingly, Brandon alleges that he acted in self defense because his father was “under the influence.” So sad, right? If you’re interested in learning more about Tommy, keep reading below!
- Tommy Lee was born in Athens, Greece. The musician then moved to California where he was raised.
- He was married to Pamela Anderson. Tommy and Pam tied the knot back in 1995, and they have two children together Brandon (who allegedly punched in the face) and Dylan. Before Pam, Tommy was married to Elaine Starchuk and Heather Locklear.
- He recently got engaged. This past Valentine’s Day, Tommy proposed to Vine star Brittany Furlan, 31, with a gorgeous heart-shaped diamond. The couple have been dating for a little under a year.
- He’s had a successful music career. In addition to being a founding member of Motely Crue, Tommy formed the rap metal band Methods of Mayhem. He also embarked on a solo career and released two albums “Never a Dull Moment” and “Tommyland: The Ride.”
- Tommy is a supporter of animal rights. In 2010, the singer slammed SeaWorld for the “sick and twisted” way they allegedly treated their Orca Tilikum. He even went as far as contacting PETA to demand the whale be released.