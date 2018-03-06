‘The Bachelorette’ Season 14: [SPOILER] Is Getting A Second Chance At Love

Season 14’s Bachelorette was revealed during the dramatic ‘After the Final Rose’ special on March 6. So, who is it? Is a girl from Arie’s season? Find out now!

After months and months of waiting, the new Bachelorette was finally revealed on March 6. The exciting announcement was made on the After the Final Rose special. Becca Kufrin, 27, is your new Bachelorette for season 14, which will premiere May 28! After getting engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, who then broke her heart to be with Lauren Burnham, 26, Becca is looking for her one true love. After what she’s been through, Becca more than deserves this second chance at love. Your loss, Arie! Becca was even introduced to a few of her very sexy suitors during After the Final Rose, right after Arie proposed to Lauren!

Runners-up are usually the popular choices for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Trista Sutter, the very first Bachelorette, was the runner-up on the first season of The Bachelor in 2002. Both Kaitlyn Bristowe and JoJo Fletcher were the runners-up on the seasons they appeared on The Bachelor. They went on to become the Bachelorettes and found love with their winners, Shawn Booth and Jordan Rodgers. Arie was the runner-up on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, but his announcement took everyone by surprise. Emily’s season was way back in 2012! Technically, Becca was the runner-up of Arie’s season.

Rachel Lindsay’s announcement as the season 13 Bachelorette happened before Nick Viall’s season was even over. Rachel made franchise history as the first black Bachelorette. She is currently engaged and planning her wedding to Bryan Abasolo, who proposed on the season 13 finale. Season 14 is going to be a memorable one, and we can’t wait to see Becca continue her journey to find love. We applaud Becca for getting back out there and opening her heart again after Arie’s betrayal.